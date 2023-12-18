Leave our airport well alone gentlemen

But hang on, what happened then? What happened then was that due to lack of demand; the timing of flights, and the high cost, this lead to the service being discontinued at the end of September 2008.

It had already been reduced to just two weekly flights from late October 2007. Two and a half years the honeymoon lasted. Then, as was to be expected when things don’t go their way, a spokesperson for the airline came up with the old carrot that the airport was on land not ceded to Britain under the treaty of Utrecht.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

18-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR