UK-Morocco military cooperation is positive for Gibraltar

In the same way as Spain does not like the UK military presence in Gibraltar, they are also increasingly nervous about the increasing military role that Morrocco is now playing in the Strait. Madrid has always wanted exclusive control of this vital waterway for themselves and it looks less and less likely that they will have it.
COOPERATION
The United Kingdom and the United States are both increasing their military cooperation with Morroco much to the private chagrin of Madrid. African Lion, for example, is described as US Africa Command’s premier joint annual exercise which is hosted by Morrocco and other friendly African countries.
