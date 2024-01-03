NEW YEAR MESSAGE Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP

The Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Liberal Party Dr Joseph Garcia has declared that Gibraltar’s links with UK remain solid and unbreakable. He has also explained that crunch time has arrived in respect of whether or not there will be a Gibraltar treaty with the EU. In his traditional New Year Message, he says that in 2024 the status quo will no longer be an option. The impact for Gibraltar will be the effects of a treaty or the consequences of no treaty at all.