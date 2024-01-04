TOGETHER GIBRALTAR NEW YEARS MESSAGE 2024

 Thursday, January 4, 2024 - 10:42

Now that 2023 has come to a close, we wanted to take this time to reflect on the events of the past year, and share our intentions for the party and for Gibraltar in 2024.


2023: A YEAR OF TRANSITION
This year, we had our very first leadership transition as our founder and previous leader Marlene Hassan Nahon decided to take a step back from politics. In July, we welcomed Nick Calamaro as Interim Leader who was then voted in formally at our AGM in November, along with a refreshed executive ready to drive the party to new heights.

