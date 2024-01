In yesterday’s short ceremony at New Mole House Police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger has presented the RGP’s annual staff awards.

The Gavin Clinton Constable of the Year Award was presented to DC181 Jeremy Wyatt whilst the Support Staff Employee of the Year Award was presented to Joanna Fiol.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR