FRONTEX ROLE CRUCIAL TO GIBRALTAR TREATY

A deepening row between Spain and Frontex has led to a request from Luxembourg that none of their agents should be deployed there. This is not expected to impact on the proposed arrangements at Gibraltar port and airport in the event that the controls at the land border with Spain disappear.
The New Year’s Eve Agreement of 2020 laid out the framework for a common travel area between Gibraltar and the Schengen zone. This fluid movement concept is expected to be the centrepiece of a treaty which cements the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.
