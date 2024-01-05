Three Kings’ Cavalcade 2024 takes place tonight

by MEGAN STRINGER The 65th edition of the Three Kings Cavalcade takes place this evening, and if you have walked or driven past Midtown Car Park this week, you might have noticed participants preparing their floats ahead of the event, which begins at 7:30pm.

Themes ranging from Super Mario Bros, Inside Out, Rugby and even a Mushroom alongside the Three Kings Floats have been seen, with individuals and groups working on the floats for some time.The Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place along Main Street up to the Ince’s Hall Theatre. It always takes place on the Eve of the Epiphany.

