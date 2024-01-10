What is the current situation of flu, RSV and Covid in Gibraltar?

by MEGAN STRINGER In December 2023, due to an increase in the number of patients seen with Covid, influenza and RSV, the GHA reintroduced mask wearing in all areas within GHA buildings in order to protect patients and staff.

To find out what the current situation was like, PANORAMA spoke with Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter to determine how the GHA are preventing the spread of illness, and also how long the mask restrictions are due to be implemented.

COVID BOOSTER VACCINES

Dr Carter also confirmed that they are expecting a delivery of Covid booster vaccines this week, as they are currently en-route via land from the UK.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

10-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR