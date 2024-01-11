Two applications for boutique hotel and art gallery approved at DPC

by MEGAN STRINGER Two separate applications for a boutique hotel and restaurant at 3 Secretary's Lane And 12 Governor's Lane, and the development of an art gallery, children’s art centre and café at Fortress House were both approved at yesterday’s Development and Planning Commission meeting.

The first to be discussed at the Commission’s first meeting of 2024, was the boutique hotel, which was described as being comprised as two properties located in the old town, that has undergone several modifications and renovations, but fallen into a poor state over the years.

