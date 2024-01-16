GIBRALTAR TO FACE BIOMETRIC BORDER WITH U.K. AND SPAIN

The increasing use of technology at airports and borders means that many of the issues Gibraltar has faced with Spain could become a thing of the past. The U.K. has started to move towards new biometric recognition and the EU is expected the switch to its automated Entry Exit System (EES) at some point during the year.

TRIALS

Trials at U.K. airport are expected to commence using biometric border control gates. These are designed to scan the face, eyes and fingerprints of persons wishing to enter the United Kingdom. The objective is to allow border control checks to happen without the need to show a passport. Given the lengthy delays at many border control posts in airports, caused by the need to check each passenger one by one, the idea is that the new biometric gates will speed up transit through the immigration zone.

