WILL UNITED NATIONS MAKE A MOVE ON GIBRALTAR?

Every year, in the midst of the Christmas period, the United Nations adopts its usual consensus about Gibraltar. This serves as a further reminder of an ongoing stale status quo when it comes to Gibraltar, when what we need from the UN at this time is positive action.

CONSENSUS

The annual consensus Decision is a hotch-potch of both the U.K. and Spanish positions which leaves things where they are and symbolises a lack of progress. This extraordinary process best summarised by the maxim “activity for no activity” encapsulates many other things that the UN does too. In practice it means that the Committee of 24 first considers each territory in June every year and makes a recommendation to the Fourth Committee (Political and Decolonisation) which meets in October. In turn this Committee kicks it up to the General Assembly.

