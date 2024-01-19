Application to ‘transform a vacant cave into a storage facility and wine cellar’

by MEGAN STRINGER
An application to construct a new storage structure that can also serve as protection for falling rock alongside transforming a vacant cave into a storage facility and wine cellar, has been filed with the Town Planner.
The site, on Windmill Hill Road is named ‘Viney Quarry Cave’, and is located close to residential development Sunset Close.
The design statement notes that the Viney Quarry Cave is a “remarkable geological formation” and is situated near Europa Point.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR