Covid vaccines arrive in Gibraltar

Last week, when PANORAMA spoke with the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, on the topic of flu, Covid and RSV locally, it was anticipated that the Covid booster vaccines were expected to be delivered imminently, as they were en-route via land from the UK. This week, we pressed for an update on the matter, to see whether they had been delivered, to which it was confirmed that they had been.
ELIGIBILITY
Anyone over the age of 50 years old, anyone with a long term condition, anyone who has significant contact with someone who has a long term condition, pregnant women, anyone living in long term residential care and any health and social care worker are eligible to make an appointment to get a Covid booster vaccine.
