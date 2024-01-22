Caterpillars in Gibraltar

by MEGAN STRINGER
Caterpillars. Across the globe there are various species that can be found and there may be many more left to be discovered.
The topic of caterpillars is somewhat known in Gibraltar, especially as in October last year, there was a population explosion of the caterpillar in the area of Bishop Fitzgerald School.
Though they were harmless, they were described as unpleasant and that they can stain the ground.
In recent days, there had been separate reports of caterpillar infestations locally and thus, PANORAMA questioned the Department of Environment on the topic.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
22-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR