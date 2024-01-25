GOVERNMENT REMAINS COMMITTED TO A TREATY SAYS GARCIA IN BRUSSELS

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia has said that the Government remains fully committed to a treaty which governs Gibraltar’s relationship with the European Union. Speaking in Brussels to a meeting of the UK-EU Committee of the Regions Contact Group, Dr Garcia expressed the hope that an agreement would be arrived at soon.

The Deputy Chief Minister updated the conference some five minutes away from the latest UK-EU negotiating round which had coincided with this meeting in Brussels. The Contact Group, which was established in 2020, is described as a forum for continuing dialogue and political partnership between the EU and UK local and regional authorities, after Brexit. It is a useful forum to discuss issues and share experiences of the impact of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

