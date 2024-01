A row between Spain and Frontex, reported on by Panorama some weeks ago, has now escalated further still with the Agency suspending operations and threatening to leave Spain altogether.

It is not clear the impact that this would have on any possible Gibraltar treaty outcome, where the role of Frontex had always been seen as key.

26-01-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR