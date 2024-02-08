Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds

Thursday night (8th February) into Friday (9th February) the wind is expected to strengthen from a south to south-westerly direction.

Mean wind speeds are expected to reach strong to near Gale force 25-33 knots (46-61 km/h) gusting 35-40 knots (65-74 km/h), but may strengthen at times to reach Gale force with mean wind speeds of 35 knots (65 km/h) gusting 40-45 knots (74-83 km/h) and isolated gusts of 50 knots (93 km/h) possible in exposed locations.

Travel conditions are expected to be difficult with the risk of flying debris at times.

