The retail sector has been facing significant pressures in recent times as consumers have been increasingly squeezed by the higher cost of living alongside the Bank of England’s interest rate raising policy to combat inflation.

Rising prices is an issue that has hit the world, and in the UK where potential tourists have been turned off from spending on a winter break in places such as Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR