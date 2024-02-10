HMGoG sends condolences to the families of Guardia Civil officers killed at sea in Barbate

The Chief Minister has sent his condolences following an incident at sea in Barbate last night where the lives of two Guardia Civil oficers were claimed by drug traffickers and a third officer was severely injured.
The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the two Guardia Civil officers who were killed last night, and we hope for a quick and full recovery of the third officer who was severely injured. We are all united in the fight against drug trafficking. May they rest in peace.”
