Military cooperation blocked by Spanish sovereignty obsession

Gibraltar had probably braced itself for more Spanish naval incursions in view of the number of warships from the neighbouring country making their presence known in this part of the world recently. Some will even argue that when treaty talks are delicately poised, out pops a Spanish state vessel to stir the melting pot.

FRIGATES

Four Spanish frigates called at Malaga port recently as part of naval exercise in the area. The geographical zone in question stretched from the Gulf of Cadiz into the Alborán Sea, which means that it also included the Strait. However, there have been no indications as yet that any of these entered British Gibraltar Territorial Waters in order to make a political point.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR