Commendations for the Custody Team

Two RGP officers have been commended for their actions which may have saved a man’s life. Sergeant Douglas Balloqui and Police Constable Mondir Benhakim were the on-duty Custody team when a local man was brought in, following his arrest on a drink driving offence.

As the two officers had immediate concerns as to the defendant’s medical condition, they summoned an ambulance and he was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital. However, after a preliminary examination, the man had then refused all further treatment so he was returned to the Custody Suite at New Mole House.

23-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR