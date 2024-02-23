Commendations for the Custody Team

 Friday, February 23, 2024 - 09:37
From left to right, Superintendent Nolan Romero, Police Sergeant Douglas Balloqui, Police Constable Mondir Benhakim, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger

Two RGP officers have been commended for their actions which may have saved a man’s life.
Sergeant Douglas Balloqui and Police Constable Mondir Benhakim were the on-duty Custody team when a local man was brought in, following his arrest on a drink driving offence.


As the two officers had immediate concerns as to the defendant’s medical condition, they summoned an ambulance and he was taken to St Bernard’s Hospital. However, after a preliminary examination, the man had then refused all further treatment so he was returned to the Custody Suite at New Mole House.

