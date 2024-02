The Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has repeated several times that a Gibraltar agreement is on the table and that the U.K. should accept or reject it.

This is probably an over-simplification of the position but his constant repetition has now landed him in hot water with the Partido Popular who unsurprisingly have started to press for more details.

