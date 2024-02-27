Proposed Aquarium at Rosia Bay, Phase 1 of Bayside Central and BESS system to be discussed at Thursday’s DPC meeting

alongside the proposed construction of Phase 1 of the Bayside Central Development on the site of the Old Bayside and St Anne’s Schools and a Government application to remove existing back up diesel generators and replace with new battery energy storage system at North Mole Road are three of the major developments due to be debated at this week’s Development and Planning Commission meeting.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-02-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR