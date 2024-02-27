Gibraltar-UK trade breaks £7 billion barrier

Trade between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom is at record levels with the latest data showing that the value of imports and exports has now topped the £7 billion mark for the first time. This will be seen as a reflection of the special relationship that exists between the two countries and will serve as a reminder to treaty negotiators in London and Brussels of the need to protect and enhance this growth.
