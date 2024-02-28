Potential Sabotage of Government IT Infrastructure to be Reported to Police

At approximately 5:10pm (Monday 26th), the Government's IT infrastructure began to suffer a total internet outage, affecting emails and internet access from Government desktops, as well as other services including the Parliament livestream.It is not clear if this outage was sabotage and if it is, somehow, related to industrial action taken by the IT & LD Department with the support of the GGCA, which the Government considers to be completely unjustified and disproportionate.

