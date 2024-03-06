MAJOR UPGRADE PLANNED FOR EUROPA SPORTS COMPLEX

The Europa Sports Complex is to undergo a huge upgrade in its facilities where substantial investment will hand the complex maintenance equipment to the installation of a new FIFA Quality Pro turf.

Now that the plans have been approved the work is to begin on April 29, and will take five weeks to be completed.The Minister for Sports, Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘This is an important upgrade to Gibraltar’s sporting facilities, especially considering the impending works at the Victoria Stadium later in the year.”

06-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR