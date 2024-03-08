999 will be the New Emergency Number for Police, Ambulance and Fire Service

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP), Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) have announced that, with effect from Monday 18 March, there will just be one Emergency number for all three services – 999.
This single number will replace the numbers that have been in use for many years:
190 for Fire and Ambulance
199 or 112 for Police
From Monday 18 March onwards, when someone calls 999, they will hear an
automatic reply which will provide them with three options:
‘Press 1 for Police
Press 2 for Ambulance
Press 3 for Fire’
