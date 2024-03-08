International Women’s Day 2024 Inspiring Inclusion to Empower Women

More needs to be done to foster inclusion and break down barriers to participation for women. This year’s International Women’s Day theme is “Inspire Inclusion”. Although there have been seismic changes in the last few decades for women’s rights, we are still, today, faced with uphill climbs in areas where our male counterparts do not face the same struggles.

There remains much to be done, particularly in the realms of the perceived distinction between gender roles which is still prevalent, and which often finds women on the back foot in comparison to men.

Shadow Minister for Health and Justice, Joelle Ladislaus MP said:

“Including girls and women within all areas of society forges empowerment and ensures representation in different areas, of all women, from all walks of life.

08-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR