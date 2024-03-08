Weather Advisory for Heavy Rain

An active frontal system passes across Gibraltar through Friday night (08th March) into Saturday (09th March), bringing strong winds and a risk of heavy and prolonged rain.

Accumulations are expected to exceed 25 mm in a 6-hour period, with up to 30-40 mm of precipitation possible between 2300 L Friday 08th and 0800 L Saturday 09th.

Local flooding in prone locations can be expected, with potential difficulties to travel conditions, and a risk of land slides.

This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of rainfall totals of 25mm or more in a 6 hour period, but less than 50mm. This could lead to difficult travel conditions with standing water on roads and cause localised flooding in prone areas.

08-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR