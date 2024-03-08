Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds

Strong south-westerly winds are expected to affect Southern Iberia and Gibraltar overnight Friday (08th March) through to Saturday (09th March).

Mean wind speeds are expected to reach strong to near-gale force strengths 25-30 knots (45-55 km/h) with gusts up to 40-50 knots (75-90 km/h), the strongest of these felt on exposed south-western coasts, with isolated gusts of 50-55 KT (90-100 km/h) possible.

Strong winds bring the risk of flying debris at times, and may impact travel conditions during the night and through the following morning.

08-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR