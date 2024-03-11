UK nationals “invited” to Spain may use special procedure

The strict interpretation of Schengen requirements for UK nationals at the border between Gibraltar and Spain has created all sorts of issues for an important sector of the community. While the expectation is that a treaty with the EU will eliminate the problem, it still continues to be a real concern to many people.

When the United Kingdom left the European Union, the two sides negotiated a reciprocal 90 day visa-free period in every 180 for each other’s citizens. This meant that EU nationals were entitled to that length of stay in the United Kingdom and Gibraltar, and that conversely, UK citizens, including Gibraltarians, are entitled to the same in the European Union, including in Spain. For many Gibraltar residents, however, the question has been no such much the duration of the stay, but more the entry and exit conditions at this EU land border.

