HOMEOWNERSHIP NOT RENTAL IS THE SOLUTION TO GIB’S HOUSING PROBLEMS

The long term solution to Gibraltar’s recurring housing problem lies in the provision of truly affordable homeown-ership schemes for young Gibraltarian couples who wish to get married and have children.

There is no greater value, no better way to bind citizens to their birthplace and few instances when use of tax payers money by a government can be so aptly justified for good reasons, in terms of the positive immediate social impact and enduring benefits for a community.

13-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR