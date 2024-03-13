EU-Andorra treaty launch marred by leaks

The Government of Andorra last night publicly launched a summary of the details of the treaty it has negotiated with the European Union. The announcement comes around the probable intensification of Gibraltar’s own negotiations, where deadlines continue to draw ever closer.

That summary of the treaty was leaked to the Diari d’Andorra in advance of the event and this caught the Government there on the hop, leading to its hurried publication online. In 2015, Andorra, San Marino and Monaco started their own negotiation for a new relationship with the European Union.

