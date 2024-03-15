Faith Torres back in Gibraltar after reaching Top 40 of Miss World

This week, the reigning Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres arrived back to Gibraltar after participating in the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in India.

During her time in the contest, Faith took part in numerous events, fast-track challenges and visited cultural sites throughout India, before competing on Saturday, March 9th in the Grand Final, where she placed in the Top 40 – the first representative from Gibraltar to qualify without a fast-track.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR