by MEGAN STRINGER As the days feel longer and the weather is warming up, many people will be looking forward to the spring and summer months.

There are individuals who see spring as the most important season out of the four, mainly due to how it is seen as a ‘wake up’ season, where flowers bloom, better weather arrives, and as mentioned, the amount of daylight increases which means that people are able to spend more time outside.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR