SPANISH TOBACCONISTS HIGHLIGHT DROP IN TRADE FROM GIBRALTAR

Tobacco flows from Gibraltar into Spain have fallen considerably and the situation is now far more controlled, according to Miguel Angel Martinez, the national head of the association of kiosk owners or tobacconists. This suggests that the policy of the Government here to regulate retail prices and to increase the duty levied on tobacco products has worked.
The flow of tobacco into Spain has long been a bug-bear which has soured relations with Gibraltar.
21-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR