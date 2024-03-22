A MILITARY MUSICAL CELEBRATION

Last week, two members of the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment - Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Class 2 Tom Rundle-Wood and Corporal (Cpl) Aysel Panter-Richardson - travelled from Gibraltar to Edinburgh to take part in the first 30th Anniversary concert marking the formation of the Royal Corps of Army Music.
Following only two days of rehearsals, the band performed in St Giles Cathedral on Wednesday 14 March, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to a sell-out crowd.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
22-03-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR