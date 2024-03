His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the statement made by the Princess of Wales this evening, announcing that she is in the early stages of treatment for cancer.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, on behalf of the People of Gibraltar, wish the Princess of Wales all the best for a quick and full recovery. The thoughts of the People of Gibraltar are with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young family at this difficult time.

