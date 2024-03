As part of their Charity based work, St Bernard’s Upper Primary undertook a “Castle Steps Challenge” to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, which is a charity that is very close to their hearts.

The school were supporting Ms Lesley-Ann Cornelio, daughter of previous Headteacher Mr Kenneth Saez, who is taking part in the London Marathon 2024 in support of the charity and in his memory.

