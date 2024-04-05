10th Anniversary of the Waterport Day Centre and calls for more volunteers

Care Agency celebrates 10th Anniversary of Waterport Day Centre, now open 5 days a week to cater approximately 125 users on a weekly basis. Offering various activities and services, including intergenerational programs and collaborative efforts with local schools.

Throughout the last 10 years the Day Centre has been privileged to work with and support so many different charities, which is acknowledged through celebratory tea parties. The Day Centre staff can also often be found supporting events such as the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Awareness Day, Mental Health Week, and the Christmas Convent Fair.

05-04-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR