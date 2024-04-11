CM and DCM leave for Brussels

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have left Gibraltar this morning to arrive in Brussels
this evening to work with Attorney General Michael Llamas
, who has been in Brussels all week working on the coordination of the high level meeting.
The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "This is an important opportunity to
advance matters towards completion of a treaty deal. We are approaching this meeting
constructively and with the desire to advance matters, insofar as we can do so safely and securely
and without compromising any aspect of our sacrosanct sovereignty, jurisdiction and control."