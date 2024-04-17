Red Sea conflict heightens importance of Gibraltar Strait

The President of the Port of Algeciras, Gerardo Landaluce, brother of the town’s combative Mayor, hit the nail on the head in a recent interview. The strategic inportance of the Strait and the Bay of Gibraltar, he said, has doubled following the difficulties in the Red Sea. He is absolutely correct and the major players in the area are now starting to move the pieces.
NAVAL
Spain has increased its naval presence all over the region, with a warship now permanently based in Melilla for the first time in its history.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-04-24 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR