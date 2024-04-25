Annual Skin Cancer Screening Day to take place on 12th May 2024

 Thursday, April 25, 2024 - 09:21

The GHA Dermatology Department will be re-instating its Annual Skin Cancer Screening Day at the Primary Care Centre on Sunday 12th May 2024.
This initiative provides a unique opportunity for the public to have any notable skin lesions checked out by the Dermatology Team and the visiting Consultant Dermatologist from the UK.


If you are concerned about a new or undiagnosed pigmented changing growth please call the Primary Care Centre 200 52441 between 1pm & 2pm to make an appointment with the Skin Cancer Screening Clinic.
Signs that could indicate possible skin cancer include:
• Irregular edges
• Rapid growth
• Bleeding
• Varied pigmentation
• Oozing
• Size over 5mm

