NEW SPANISH AIRBORNE DRONE FOR GIBRALTAR AREA

The Guardia Civil are set to purchase a new large airborne drone for operations in the Strait of Gibraltar, following on from the news that a new submarine drone is about to come into service here as well. While it is not clear how any of this will impact on Gibraltar directly, the relevant authorities will have noted the increased potential for incursion mischief which new technology of this nature may pose.
COOPERATION
There is no doubt that genuine action and practical cooperation against wrongdoers is very welcome and that this new equipment will assist in that ongoing battle.
