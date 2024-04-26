Panorama will be missed

When I decided I was going to relocate to the Rock from the UK in early 2021, I didn’t know how I would be able to integrate into the media industry locally. I knew I would have to build up my contacts from scratch, get myself out into the community to meet new people, and brush up my knowledge on the ins and outs of life in Gibraltar, and I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to do that, whilst working at Panorama.

