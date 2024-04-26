The Last Panorama?

Two years ago this month, the founder and editor of Panorama Joe Garcia passed away. This opened a new era in the production and printing of this newspaper.

The management, with the invaluable contribution of the staff, decided to keep the newspaper running as a going concern. It fell on Mr Garcia’s daughter, Lorraine, who has worked here all her life, to take over the reigns and continue the task. She has been ably assisted by the production team, the writers, printer and distribution staff.

In this way, for two years, Panorama has continued to provide news and opinions in the style and manner to which our readers have always been accustomed. It is true that not everybody will agree with every view that has appeared on these pages, but those are the views of our journalists and contributors.

