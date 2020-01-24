New Campaign for Gibraltar Tourist Board – Time To Be Enlightened

The slogan forms part of a new identifying campaign logo, which evolves the previous cultural themes explored by the highly successful ‘Year of Culture’ campaign.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has released its new generic consumer and trade advertising campaign themed ‘Gibraltar - Time to be enlightened’.

The new identifying logo features the distinctive Rock with wording inside capturing Gibraltar’s unique selling points and is displayed in red, white and blue colours.

The promotional campaign is launched as the United Kingdom and Gibraltar prepare to leave the European Union and defines Gibraltar’s own unique individual character alongside its strong British ties.

The campaign will feature on TV, radio, mobile, on and offline print media and social media channels, principally targeting audiences across the United Kingdom.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani , said: “This new campaign will continue to build on the successful Year of Culture theme by highlighting Gibraltar’s strengths as a destination to our main source market in the UK. In these challenging times, our tourism industry continues to grow and companies such as Fleetway Travel have recognised the proactive approach of the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Government’s commitment to tourism. The campaign will also feature in Scotland, celebrating our new air services to Edinburgh by EasyJet that will start this Spring.”

24-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR