Gibraltar waters resurface in European Parliament

The territorial waters of Gibraltar have surfaced once again in the European Parliament, which suggests that the issue is not going away in the new post-Brexit world that the Rock now finds itself in.

This latest airing, in an environmental context, shows exactly how important it is to get such issues right in the proposed Gibraltar treaty.

The crux of the matter is the orthodox official Spanish view that Gibraltar enjoys no territorial waters and that all the sea around it belongs to Spain.

