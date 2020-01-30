What Kind of Europe Are We Leaving Behind?
From what can be seen from the ‘Spanish Civil Society’ just over the border, the campo area as far as the Andalusian Government in Seville, they certainly look to be much more mentally and physically active and much more vocal then their Gibraltar Civil Society Counterparts. Even to the point, that they have worked out how much Brexit is going to cost every single person over the fence and immediate region.
When you think, that at the start of Brexit and just after the 2016 referendum, most claimed particularly from North of the border, that Gibraltar would be the real loser and big-time underdog in all this. Three and bit years down the road, the Spaniards have manged to turn all that round to create a money spinning post Brexit ‘nest-egg’ for the millions across the border. Where millions of euros have already been promised from the Madrid central government coffers and from Brussels bank vault!
I personally believe, that if we had to leave the EU, the timing now, could not be better.
I’ve said many times, I have never had any great love for the EU or affection. Fundamentality, this is because the European Union has treated Gibraltar badly, affording us minimum protection against a politically hostile. and at times, aggressive and malicious neighbour. So, am I glad we are leaving the EU, the short answer to that...is a big ‘YES’.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-01-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Careful con el fandango of the flags in the darkness of midnight, y nos quiten our Union Jack...
- Royal Commonwealth Society welcomes the raising of the Commonwealth Flag in Gibraltar
- What Kind of Europe Are We Leaving Behind?
- LOTTERY RESULTS
- Coordinating Group Established to Monitor Coronavirus
- The Voice of a Nation commemorative coin collection
- Official launch of ‘Gibraltar for Yes'
- Not even 16 years of frontier closure was the end of the world