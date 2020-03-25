RAINBOW OF HOPE

Friday marked a poignant day for Gibraltar as we saw most of our schools close their gates. However staff at St Josephs Lower Primary left behind a message of hope during these challenging times. With a rainbow that read' Hope 2020', this initiative hopes to encourage the community to come up with their own individual messages of hope and place them where they can be seen.
We look forward to a time in the not too distant future when all our schools will once again ring with the sound of children.
